The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.00 and its 200 day moving average is $377.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

