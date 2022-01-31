The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $32.41 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $32,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

AFL opened at $62.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

