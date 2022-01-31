The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.98 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after buying an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,222,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $317.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.82 and a 200-day moving average of $348.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

