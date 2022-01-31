The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $35.68 Million Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.79% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $35,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 169,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

BBU stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

