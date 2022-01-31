The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.64 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 48,403 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $227.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day moving average is $244.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.08.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

