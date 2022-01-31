The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $39.14 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

