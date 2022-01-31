The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.84 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 179,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $494,085,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

