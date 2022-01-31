The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.93 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,430.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,552.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,515.91. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

