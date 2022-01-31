The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $41.08 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2,946.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Huazhu Group worth $41,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

