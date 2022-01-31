The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $41.08 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2,946.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Huazhu Group worth $41,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 760,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HTHT stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.
Huazhu Group Company Profile
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2,946.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of Huazhu Group worth $41,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 760,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.
About Huazhu Group
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.