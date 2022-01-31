The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.69 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.56% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $42,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of CFR opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,656 shares of company stock worth $16,543,214. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

