The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.29 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.68% of Premier Financial worth $43,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

