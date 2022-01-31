The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 221.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

