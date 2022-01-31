The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of Repligen worth $43,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Repligen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $189.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

