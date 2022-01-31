The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments worth $42,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $147.33 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

