The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Public Storage worth $40,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $360.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $224.82 and a one year high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

