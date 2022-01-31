The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.