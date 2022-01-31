The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,298,211 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.76% of Umpqua worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $20,926,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 104.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

