The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

