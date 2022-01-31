The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $37,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of ALL opened at $120.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

