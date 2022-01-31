The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,170 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Centene worth $33,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

