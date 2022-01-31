The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,201,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Xylem by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.