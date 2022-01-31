The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,686 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Xylem worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Xylem stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

