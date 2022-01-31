The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,734 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments worth $42,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $440,786,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $147.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.