The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 179,696 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 179,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Amphenol worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

APH opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

