The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,775 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,375,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,522,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.28 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

