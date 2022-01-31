The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 50,048 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.83% of Merit Medical Systems worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

