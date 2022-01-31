The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:JHMB opened at $24.33 on Monday. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57.

