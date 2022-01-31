The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of ResMed worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $216.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a 200-day moving average of $263.98. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.