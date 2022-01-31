The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.24% of Quanta Services worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $90,659,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $98.50 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

