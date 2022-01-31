The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.67% of I-Mab worth $37,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth $31,171,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

