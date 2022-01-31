The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

MCS opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 417.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 155,493 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Marcus by 345.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.