The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

PGR opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

