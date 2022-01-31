The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Southern worth $63,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,417,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,854,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4,108.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Southern by 51.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

