The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

