The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $21,741,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

