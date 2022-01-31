The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Fiduciary Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,479 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $170,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.38 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

