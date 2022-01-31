Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $11,832.70 and approximately $99,187.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00285018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

