Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Head to Head Survey

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equitable presently has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Equitable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.42 billion 1.10 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.18 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.90 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Equitable beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

