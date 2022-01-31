Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $283,519.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00113841 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.