Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.48 on Monday. Tilray has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.