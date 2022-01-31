Timothy P. Walbert Sells 100,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

