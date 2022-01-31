TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in January

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.27. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.