TMX Group (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X opened at C$125.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$150.86.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.