TNC Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.87 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and $1.87 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

