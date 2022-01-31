Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 328,312 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TOST traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

