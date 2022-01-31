Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Up 9%

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.19. 37,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,695,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

