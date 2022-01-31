Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,000.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$58.97. 203,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.98. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69.

ATZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.86.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

