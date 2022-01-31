Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,000.
Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00.
Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$0.84 on Monday, hitting C$58.97. 203,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.98. Aritzia Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
