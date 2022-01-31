TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0720 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.07 million and $10,531.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

