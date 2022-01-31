Toncoin (TONCOIN) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $4.36 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.