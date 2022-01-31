TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -340.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 667.7% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.