TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 1,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -340.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
